DNR advises Wisconsinites to be mindful of oak wilt disease this spring

MADISON (WKOW) — As the calendar rolls into April, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources put out an advisory Wednesday urging residents to watch out for oak wilt disease.
According to a news release from DNR forest health specialist Paul Cigan, oak wilt is a widespread problem throughout southern Wisconsin. Pruning and cutting oaks in spring and early summer can expose the trees' inner tissue to open air, giving oak wilt fungus a chance to infect them.
If necessary, oak tree owners can use tree paint or wound dressings to cover up exposed tissue temporarily, as tree wounds are only susceptible to the fungus for 72 hours after initial damage. Experts advise not wounding oak trees from April 1 to October 1.
Sap-feeding beetles are the primary carrier for oak wilt, bringing the fungal spores from infected trees to healthy trees. It can also spread underground via interconnected root systems.
“Sap-feeding beetles, like most insects, have an incredible sense of smell, which draws them to open wound surfaces to feed on sugary sap in as little as 15 minutes after a tree is wounded,” Cigan said in the release.
Red, black and pin oaks are most vulnerable to oak wilt disease, and can die within a few weeks if infected. Avoiding tree pruning in the spring is the best way to keep your trees safe. The best time to prune your trees is in winter when the trees are dormant.
"Oak wilt and other diseases move easily on or in firewood logs year-round, so keeping firewood local or purchasing Wisconsin-certified firewood is another critical component of protecting trees and maintaining healthy forests," Cigan said in the release.