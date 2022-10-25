DNR announces $360,000 in grants to reduce diesel emissions

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is working to improve air quality in the state with its clean diesel grant program, according to a DNR release.
The DNR has set aside $360,000 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for projects meant to reduce emissions from diesel engines, in turn improving air quality, human health and reducing the presence of gases that affect climate change.
Clean diesel grant programs such as the Diesel Emission Reduction Act have reduced carbon dioxide emissions in Wisconsin by more than 625,000 tons over the lifetime of these programs, the DNR reported in 2021. In Wisconsin, the DNR reports the programs have updated and replaced more than 5,200 pieces of diesel equipment.
The funds are available for a variety of equipment and vehicles, including school and transit buses, as well as construction, agriculture and mining equipment.
Details and grant application materials can be found on the DNR’s website.