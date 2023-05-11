DNR announces spongy moth treatments for Devil's Lake State Park, other state areas

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced it will be aerially treating several state properties for spongy moth caterpillars.
Two of the four properties being treated are in the 27 News viewing area: Governor Dodge State Park and Devil's Lake State Park.
The parks are being treated with an insecticide made with a naturally occurring bacterium that kills spongy moth caterpillars. The DNR states the pesticide is not toxic to pets, people, bees or other animals.
However, the DNR says those who live nearby with severe allergies may consider staying inside during applications.
The spraying will be done from late May to early June with a low-flying plane, depending on weather and caterpillar development. Treatments may begin as early as 5 a.m.