DNR asks public to report black bear dens to help with study

MADISON (WKOW) — Though black bears are fairly rare in the majority of 27 News' viewing area, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) wants you to report black bear dens to help with an ongoing study on the animal.
The Black Bear Litter and Diet Survey will begin its second year of data collection this upcoming winter to help the DNR get a better understanding of black bear reproduction. The study allows researchers to estimate the reproduction rates within each bear management zone, and it helps researchers find connections between bears eating human food and bear reproduction.
Dr. Jennifer Price Tack, a DNR Large Carnivore and Elk Research Scientist, said public reporting is "essential" to the project.
“You don’t find bear dens every day, so it is important that people report them to us when they find them,” said Dr. Jennifer Price Tack, DNR Large Carnivore and Elk Research Scientist. “Reporting dens helps us meet the sample size requirements for our study and increases the accuracy of the black bear population model.”
She further explains the importance of the project in a short video.
The public is asked to report as much information as they can without approaching or disturbing the den. The DNR suggests checking prior year's dens because the bears sometimes re-use them.