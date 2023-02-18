DNR awards more than $6 million to restore and protect surface water

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resource (DNR)’s Surface Water Grant Program announced over $6.5 million was awarded in grants to nonprofit organizations, lake associations, and municipalities throughout Wisconsin in order to help restore and protect Wisconsin’s surface water resources.
The DNR said the program received 446 applications from eligible applicants requesting over $7.2 million for "incredibly diverse" projects, including work on outreach and education, management planning, habitat restoration, runoff and pollution reduction, and aquatic invasive species control.
According to the DNR, the selected projects leveraged local funding and promised to contribute to our natural resource legacy.
“Wisconsinites love their lakes and rivers, and our passionate, local stewards are uniquely equipped to lead efforts to protect and restore their local waterbodies with financial and technical support from the DNR," says Laura MacFarland, DNR Surface Water Grant Program Manager. “I am inspired daily by their dedication and the good work they do.”
The department awarded 28 organizations Healthy Lakes and Rivers grants to implement five simple and inexpensive practices that improve habitat and water quality. Additionally, 163 groups will receive support to participate in the Clean Boats, Clean Waters program.
If you or a local group you work with could benefit from a surface water grant, reach out to the DNR and see if you are eligible and develop your ideas.