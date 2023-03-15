DNR calls for volunteers to help with frog and toad calling survey

MADISON (WKOW) -- Now that it's warming up, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is looking for "froggers" to lend an ear to document frog and toad calls.
The Wisconsin Frog and Toad Survey was launched in 1984 after conservationists became concerned about declining populations of some species of frogs. Now, it's the longest running scientist frog calling survey in all of America.
Thanks to the program, the DNR has a better understanding of the local populations of the state's 12 species of frogs and toads.
Volunteers -- lovingly called "froggers" -- listen at night for frog and toad calls in all corners of Wisconsin.
Volunteers can participate in several ways -- whether it's driving along a preset route for three nights or listening for when frogs start calling in the spring -- and it only takes about five minutes of listening each time.
The nighttime listening excursions can also be a fun way to involve children or grandchildren.
Dates for the surveys vary, and volunteers will get more information after they speak with survey teams.
Head to the DNR's website to learn more the frog and toad survey and find more ways to volunteer.