DNR celebrates Pollinator Week

MADISON (WKOW) — June 20 through 26 is Pollinator week, so the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is celebrating bees, butterflies and all other pollinators.
The DNR is encouraging the public to create pollinator-friendly habitats, volunteer to monitor pollinator species, and simply learn more about them.
Pollinators are any wildlife that go to flowering plants and transfer pollen from flower to flower, helping in plant reproduction. As a result, they keep ecosystems healthy, clean air, and stabilize soil.
According to the DNR, a variety of pollinators are native to the state including butterflies, moths, flower flies, beetles, wasps, hummingbirds, and 400 species of bees. However, various species of bumble bees and butterflies are declining in the state.
Wisconsin's agricultural business is dependent on these pollinators. According to the DNR, cranberry growers would lose three-quarters of their crop, apple growers would lose 80%, and cherry growers would lose 60%. Concerns over the decline led the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection to develop the Wisconsin Pollinator Protection Plan in 2015.
"Our native pollinators are incredibly important to maintaining Wisconsin's native ecosystems, many fruit crops and backyard gardens, but they need our help," said Jay Watson, DNR Insect Ecologist. "Creating healthy habitat for pollinators and getting trained to help identify and locate bumble bees, Karner blue butterflies, and monarch eggs and caterpillars are great ways to help."
If you would like to do more to learn more about and help pollinators visit their "Saving Pollinators" site or check out their volunteer projects like: Wisconsin Bumble Bee Brigade, Karner Volunteer Monitoring Program, or the Monarch Larva Monitoring Project.