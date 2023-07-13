 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will be in effect from noon
Friday, July 14, until noon Sunday, July 16. This advisory
affects all of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will move into
the state today, generally from northwest-to-southeast, causing
the air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 to reach the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) level. It is possible that isolated to
scattered areas of Unhealthy AQI PM2.5 could develop, with the
best chance for this to occur across southern Wisconsin. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else
should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The northern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from noon Friday until midnight Sunday (Saturday night).
The southern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from 6AM Saturday until noon Sunday. While it is likely
that this advisory will be allowed to expire as planned for
northern Wisconsin, we may need to extend the end-time of the
advisory for southern Wisconsin.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

DNR: Coloma forest fire completely contained

Emergency crews responding to growing forest fire in Waushara Co.

COLOMA, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reported Wednesday afternoon the wildfire near Coloma is completely contained.

The fire began Monday afternoon, and crews have been fighting to contain it since.

The DNR reports that the fire covered 730 acres, noting the acreage was reduced after more accurate mapping of the perimeter. The fire destroyed 19 structures.

Local crews will remain on scene to monitor hot spots and continue mop-up efforts.

The fire was started by someone burning debris, and officials are determining next steps.

For additional information on the fire or how to help those impacted, call the Pallet Fire Information Line at 715-284-1475.

