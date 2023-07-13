DNR: Coloma forest fire completely contained

COLOMA, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reported Wednesday afternoon the wildfire near Coloma is completely contained.

The fire began Monday afternoon, and crews have been fighting to contain it since.

The DNR reports that the fire covered 730 acres, noting the acreage was reduced after more accurate mapping of the perimeter. The fire destroyed 19 structures.

Local crews will remain on scene to monitor hot spots and continue mop-up efforts.

The fire was started by someone burning debris, and officials are determining next steps.

For additional information on the fire or how to help those impacted, call the Pallet Fire Information Line at 715-284-1475.