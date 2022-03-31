DNR confirms avian influenza in wild birds

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has again confirmed cases of avian influenza, this time in wild birds.
According to the DNR, EA H5 Avian Influenza has been found in wild birds in Wisconsin. Two of the samples came from Dane County, and a sample each came from Columbia County, Grant County, Milwaukee County and Polk County.
The strain is highly pathogenic for poultry.
Previously, the virus was found in a flock of domestic birds in Jefferson County.
The DNR is increasing efforts to monitor the strain of highly pathogenic bird influenza. They ask the public to contact the department if they notice waterfowl, waterbirds, raptors (especially bald eagles) and avian scavengers such as crows, ravens and gulls showing tremors, circling movement or holding their heads in an unusual position.
These symptoms may be a sign of HPAI. The tips can be summitted to DNRWildlifeSwitchboard@wi.gov or leave a voicemail at 608-267-0866.
Avian influenza is a common virus in wild birds and strain classification is classified by how lethal it is to domestic poultry.
According to the CDC, the virus does not present immediate concern to humans.