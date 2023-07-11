DNR: Devil's Lake State Park wildfire caused by fireworks

BARABOO, Wis. (WKOW) -- The short-lived wildfire at Devil's Lake State Park on Monday was started by fireworks, according to a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources official.

The official said the fire happened on a steep slope on the park's east bluff.

The fire spread 0.75 acres, and was quickly immediately suppressed.

The park remained open during the fire, though some hiking trails were closed down during the firefighting efforts.

The fire was mostly contained by Monday evening, and a warden told 27 News Tuesday morning the fire was under control. Crews are planning to keep watch on the area Tuesday to be sure there aren't any flareups.