DNR: Drive with caution, watch for turtles

MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsin has 11 species of turtles laying eggs and nesting in late May through June.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says this time of year turtles emerge from the wetland to lay their eggs in nearby uplands along roads and in residential yards.
Wildlife officials remind motorists to keep an eye out for any turtles in road ways this season. They've provided a few ways you can help protect turtles:
• Drive with caution on roads near wetlands, lakes and rivers
• Report turtle observations, road crossings and nest sites
• Help protect Wisconsin’s native turtles by keeping wild turtles in the wild
Turtles also face the threat of raccoons, skunks and coyotes raiding their nests. The DNR is reporting historical growth in the predator populations, so turtles will encounter high levels of predation.
According to the DNR, protected specials like Wood turtles, Blanding's turtles, and Ornate Box turtles experience additional reproductive challenges, meaning the loss of female turtles could be devastating to the population.
