DNR encourages ATV/UTV operators to follow safety practices this summer

MADISON (WKOW) — Summer time is here and some are starting to hit the trails on ATV's or UTV's, but the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding drivers to follow safety practices.
According to the DNR, a lack of safety equipment, such as helmets or seat belts, are the leading cause of ATV/UTV incidents. In most of the six deaths from ATV/UTV crashes this year, victims weren't wearing either, though some of the data is still pending.
Lt. Martin R. Stone, DNR Off-Highway Vehicle Administrator says drivers need to keep in mind that these vehicles are not build like other popular recreational vehicles and knowing how to operate them is important.
“These off-highway machines come with big tires,” Stone said. “These cannot turn on a dime and can rollover if that’s attempted. Knowing how to be a smart and safe operator is a necessary part of the fun to be had on the trails. Watch your speed, wear a helmet, share the trails and you’ll come home with fun stories about your ride.”
The DNR also recommends wearing protective clothing, minding speed, be aware of terrain and not consuming drugs or alcohol to help have a safe ride.
ATV/UTV operators can also take an online safety course to better understand best practices for these vehicles.