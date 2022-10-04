DNR encourages hunters to get their deer tested for CWD before eating it, even if it looks healthy

MADISON (WKOW) — With bow hunting season well underway and gun season quickly approaching, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is encouraging hunters to get their deer tested for chronic wasting disease (CWD) before eating them.
Even if a deer looks healthy, it could be infected with CWD. So regardless of how the deer looks, the DNR, Centers for Disease Control and World Health Organization recommends getting the deer tested, especially if it was harvested in an area where CWD is present.
Hunters have access to free CWD testing that's fast and convenient. There are four options.
- 24/7 Self-service kiosks. Kiosks have supplies for hunters to drop off their adult deer’s head with 5 inches of neck attached for testing. This is a great option for antlerless deer or any deer that has already been skull-capped or caped out by a taxidermist. Hunters can find a location near them by checking the DNR’s CWD sampling webpage.
- In-person with cooperating meat processors, taxidermists and other businesses. This is a great option for hunters with a deer they intend to mount. If your taxidermist is not a cooperator, ask for the caped-out head back so you can drop it off at a kiosk. Meat processors/other businesses can collect the deer head for sampling later or remove the lymph nodes at the time of drop-off. Use the interactive map on the DNR’s webpage to find locations near you.
- At-home lymph node sampling. These kits are available for those interested in collecting their own CWD sample and for hunters who are unable to stop by a kiosk or cooperator within a day or two of harvesting a deer. Hunters can extract the retropharyngeal lymph nodes using an instruction kit provided by the DNR or picked up at a self-serve kiosk and return them to the DNR or a kiosk for testing.
- By appointment with local DNR staff. This is a good option for hunters who want to have a European mount done. Hunters can contact their local wildlife management staff to schedule an in-person appointment.
When submitting a sample for testing, using the DNR’s online CWD form can make the process quick because it autofills key information. Hunters can access the form in their Go Wild harvest history after registering their deer.
The DNR says that CWD testing, proper carcass disposal and following baiting and feeding regulations are three key ways to slow the spread. Hunters can read DNR’s guide to slowing the spread of CWD learn even more ways hunters can help.