DNR encourages hunters to give to Deer Donation Program

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking hunters to consider donating Wisconsin-harvested deer to the department’s Deer Donation Program this season.
The DNR's Deer Donation Program has been helping food pantries and fellow Wisconsinites in need during the holidays since it began in 2000. Over that time nearly 100,000 deer, equating to over 3.8 million pounds of venison, have been distributed to food pantries across the state.
Hunters donating a Wisconsin-harvested deer to the DNR's program just need to follow the five steps shared by the department:
- Field dress your deer. Handle the carcass with care.
- Register your deer through Game Reg. Make a note of your registration confirmation number and keep it on hand when dropping off your deer.
- Test your deer for CWD if harvested from a CWD-affected county that requires testing before taking the deer to a processor. To find a CWD sampling location near you to submit samples from Wisconsin-harvested deer free of charge, visit the DNR’s “Sampling For Chronic Wasting Disease” webpage. Test results are usually available from the DNR within two weeks.
- Call ahead. Contact one of the participating processors before dropping off your deer to make sure they have space to accept it. More processors may be added later in the season, so check back if you don’t see one currently in your area. If donating a Wisconsin-harvested deer that is being tested for CWD, inform the processor at the time of the donation and provide your CWD barcode number. The processor will hold onto the donated deer until results are known and before distributing to an area nonprofit.
- Drop off your deer at a participating processor.
“Whether you harvest an extra deer or donate the only deer you shoot, we thank all deer hunters, meat processing and nonprofit partners who help make this program a success for those in need,” said Brad Koele, DNR Wildlife Damage Specialist.
The DNR said monetary donations can also be made to the program when purchasing a hunting or fishing license or a Wisconsin State Park pass.