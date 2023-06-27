 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects all of southern and
south central Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from
north-to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations
at the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic
over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.

For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts
across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could
reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

DNR explains steps to stay safe during air quality advisory

WI smoke viewer photo

MADISON (WKOW) — With air quality in Wisconsin being impacted by wildfire smoke, the Wisconsin DNR explains how people can stay safe. 

The state is under an air quality advisory until noon Thursday and the DNR says the air could be very unhealthy for everyone as another round of smoke blows through. The worst of the air is anticipated from noon Tuesday through noon Wednesday. 

The DNR urges Wisconsinites to stay aware of air quality in their area and take action to protect themselves. 

As a defense against the poor air quality, the DNR recommends keeping outdoor activities to a minimum and watch for symptoms like coughing or shortness of breath. 

Sensitive groups — like those with heart or lung disease, children and pregnant people — should consider avoiding outdoor activities all together. 

The DNR suggests anyone who has to be outside for an extended amount of time wear a N-95 mask. 

To avoid the impacts of the smoke while indoors, the DNR urges keeping doors and windows closed, running air conditioning units and using an indoor air purifier. 

