DNR explains steps to stay safe during air quality advisory

MADISON (WKOW) — With air quality in Wisconsin being impacted by wildfire smoke, the Wisconsin DNR explains how people can stay safe.

The state is under an air quality advisory until noon Thursday and the DNR says the air could be very unhealthy for everyone as another round of smoke blows through. The worst of the air is anticipated from noon Tuesday through noon Wednesday.

The DNR urges Wisconsinites to stay aware of air quality in their area and take action to protect themselves.

As a defense against the poor air quality, the DNR recommends keeping outdoor activities to a minimum and watch for symptoms like coughing or shortness of breath.

Sensitive groups — like those with heart or lung disease, children and pregnant people — should consider avoiding outdoor activities all together.

The DNR suggests anyone who has to be outside for an extended amount of time wear a N-95 mask.

To avoid the impacts of the smoke while indoors, the DNR urges keeping doors and windows closed, running air conditioning units and using an indoor air purifier.