DNR extends statewide air quality advisory

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has extended a statewide air quality advisory.
The orange advisory went into effect Wednesday and was originally set to expire Friday evening. Now, the agency extended the advisory through Saturday at 11 p.m.
The advisory is in place because of "favorable meteorological conditions" and Canadian wildfire smoke.
The DNR expects air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups and could become unhealthy for all, on an isolated basis.
During peak hours, the DNR says anyone with heart or lung disease, older adults and children should avoid prolonged time outside or heavy exertion. Everyone else should reduce their time outside and exertion.