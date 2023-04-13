DNR: Fire north of Fort McCoy has grown by about 200 acres

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LATE FRIDAY MORNING INTO EARLY
FRIDAY EVENING FOR MOST OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN...

The combination of very warm temperatures in the lower 80s, gusty
south winds of 12 to 15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH, and very low
relative humidity values of 25 to 28 percent are expected from
late Friday morning into early Friday evening. This will bring
elevated fire weather conditions across most of southern
Wisconsin during this period.

Avoid burning outdoors on Friday, and check the Wisconsin
Department of Natural Resources or local officials for any burn
bans.

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Into Early This Evening...
...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Possible Again Friday
Afternoon Toward Central Wisconsin...

.The Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 8 PM CDT this
evening for all of southern Wisconsin. Very warm, breezy, and dry
conditions will continue to support critical fire weather
conditions during this period. Another round of critical fire
weather conditions are possible toward central Wisconsin Friday
afternoon, with elevated fire weather conditions elsewhere.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR ALL OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN...

* AFFECTED AREA...Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Sauk, Columbia, Dodge,
Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee,
Lafayette, Green, Rock, Walworth, Racine and Kenosha Counties.

* TIMING...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* WINDS...South to southwest 12 to 15 MPH with gusts up to 25
MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

* IMPACTS...Caution is advised when using outdoor fires and
equipment that causes sparks. Make sure all outdoor fires are
extinguished properly, and consult your local DNR office for
possible burn bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

DNR: Fire north of Fort McCoy has grown by about 200 acres

  • Updated
  • 0

SLIDESHOW: Fort McCoy fire

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WKOW) — A fire north of Fort McCoy has grown on Thursday, according to new information from the Wisconsin DNR. 

In an update around 3 p.m., the DNR says the fire covers around 2,980 acres and is 46% contained. Officials also say the fire is in Monroe County, instead of Jackson County like previously thought. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

The fire has grown around 200 acres since a DNR spokesperson provided an update Thursday morning. 

Mike Hillstrom tells 27 News one fire is under control and another is still burning.

Mike Hillstrom told 27 News in the early morning press conference that a fire in Necedah, dubbed the Jack Pine fire, and a fire near Fort McCoy are being fought together as the "Black River Complex." The DNR's Incident Management Team is leading the response to both. 

Map of Black River Complex fires

This map shows the location of both fires under the Black River Complex. 

Hillstrom says the Jack Pine fire is contained and controlled, with first responders monitoring for flare ups. He said it's burned about 87 acres and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

In the Thursday morning press conference, Hillstrom said the Fort McCoy fire is about 50% contained and had burned around 2,800 acres of land. A DNR press release clarified that the fire was 48% contained. Crews fought the fire on the north end base overnight and will continue to throughout Thursday. Most of the land are pine and oak forests outside of the base, but he said some neighborhoods could have to evacuate. 

If evacuations take place, residents will be sent to the Warrens Community Center, located on Pine Street. 

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation's 511 Map shows Highway 12 from County O to County EW is closed. 

Hillstrom said there are a variety of crews and resources dedicated to fighting these fires, including DNR and local fire trucks, several law enforcement agencies, bulldozers and Black Hawk helicopters. 

The helicopter is one of many tools the DNR is using to fight the wildfire

So far, no one has been hurt in either fire — but several structures have been damaged. In a news release, the DNR said three structures were damaged and a shed lost because of the Fort McCoy fire. 

The DNR reports the elevated fire risk continues into Thursday, with the southern two-thirds of the state in a Red Flag Warning. This type of warning issued when "a variety of weather factors come together to create especially dangerous wildland fire conditions." 

The DNR says no one should burn outside today — including campfires or grilling. People should also avoid activities that could start fires, like using chainsaws or off-road vehicles that can throw sparks. 

On Wednesday, Gov. Tony Evers issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency because of the wildfire risk. 

The executive order will support the need to suppress wildfires and other challenges associated with the conditions. It will also allow the state to rapidly mobilize the Army National Guard's Black Hawk helicopters in areas in need of aerial fire suppression. 

These two fires are part of the 21 wildfires the DNR responded to on Wednesday. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you