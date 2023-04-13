DNR: Fire north of Fort McCoy has grown by about 200 acres

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WKOW) — A fire north of Fort McCoy has grown on Thursday, according to new information from the Wisconsin DNR.

In an update around 3 p.m., the DNR says the fire covers around 2,980 acres and is 46% contained. Officials also say the fire is in Monroe County, instead of Jackson County like previously thought.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The fire has grown around 200 acres since a DNR spokesperson provided an update Thursday morning.

Mike Hillstrom told 27 News in the early morning press conference that a fire in Necedah, dubbed the Jack Pine fire, and a fire near Fort McCoy are being fought together as the "Black River Complex." The DNR's Incident Management Team is leading the response to both.

Hillstrom says the Jack Pine fire is contained and controlled, with first responders monitoring for flare ups. He said it's burned about 87 acres and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

In the Thursday morning press conference, Hillstrom said the Fort McCoy fire is about 50% contained and had burned around 2,800 acres of land. A DNR press release clarified that the fire was 48% contained. Crews fought the fire on the north end base overnight and will continue to throughout Thursday. Most of the land are pine and oak forests outside of the base, but he said some neighborhoods could have to evacuate.

If evacuations take place, residents will be sent to the Warrens Community Center, located on Pine Street.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation's 511 Map shows Highway 12 from County O to County EW is closed.

Hillstrom said there are a variety of crews and resources dedicated to fighting these fires, including DNR and local fire trucks, several law enforcement agencies, bulldozers and Black Hawk helicopters.

So far, no one has been hurt in either fire — but several structures have been damaged. In a news release, the DNR said three structures were damaged and a shed lost because of the Fort McCoy fire.

The DNR reports the elevated fire risk continues into Thursday, with the southern two-thirds of the state in a Red Flag Warning. This type of warning issued when "a variety of weather factors come together to create especially dangerous wildland fire conditions."

The DNR says no one should burn outside today — including campfires or grilling. People should also avoid activities that could start fires, like using chainsaws or off-road vehicles that can throw sparks.

On Wednesday, Gov. Tony Evers issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency because of the wildfire risk.

The executive order will support the need to suppress wildfires and other challenges associated with the conditions. It will also allow the state to rapidly mobilize the Army National Guard's Black Hawk helicopters in areas in need of aerial fire suppression.

These two fires are part of the 21 wildfires the DNR responded to on Wednesday.