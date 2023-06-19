DNR: Fish die-offs may increase with warmer waters

MADISON (WKOW) -- As the water heats up, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is warning the public there may be more dead fish than usual on their favorite waterbodies.
The DNR states the fish die-offs can be due to any number of underlying causes during warmups, such as more pathogens or environmental stresses like less dissolved oxygen or thermal stress.
Though boaters and anglers may see many diseased fish, the DNR states these events usually don't have a lasting impact on the greater fish population.
If you catch a diseased or dying fish or see a fish kill, the DNR has several recommendations.
First, always wear gloves or wash your hands after handling a dead or dying fish. If you catch one of these fish, keep it as part of your bag limit and put it in a plastic bag or on ice in a cooler. Do not transport it to a DNR office or hatchery.
Note the waterbody, date, fish species and number of dead or dying fish, and report it immediately to the local fish biologist or the DNR tip line at 1-800-TIP-WDNR or 1-800-847-9367. If able, take clear pictures of the affected area and the affected fish.