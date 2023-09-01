 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Today...

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING FOR HOT, BREEZY, AND DRY CONDITIONS...

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a
Red Flag Warning for portions of southwest and central Wisconsin,
which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this
evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...Marquette, Green Lake, Sauk, Columbia, Iowa,
Dane, Lafayette and Green.

* TIMING...Sunday afternoon and early evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 23 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...Up to 98.

* IMPACTS...The expected weather conditions on Sunday afternoon
will be conducive to the rapid growth and spread of outdoor
fires.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

DNR forecasts high fire danger for much of Wisconsin

  • Updated
Fire Danger DNR - 1
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

MADISON (WKOW) -- The entire 27 News viewing area has a high fire danger this Labor Day weekend, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The DNR is asking the public to stay vigilant and avoid all outdoor burning -- including campfires -- this weekend due to elevated fire danger across southern and central Wisconsin.

The forecast going into Labor Day weekend shows very hot, dry and windy conditions Saturday through Monday, prompting potential for critical fire weather warnings. 

On windy, dry days, embers from any fire, especially burn piles and campfires, can easily get out of control and cause a wildfire if not properly extinguished, according to the DNR.

DNR burn permit restrictions and fire danger vary from county to county. However, the DNR will suspend annual burn permits in these critical areas where the DNR has burn restriction authority.

In just the last week, the DNR responded to 10 wildfires, and more fires are expected over the weekend.

Outdoor enthusiasts should also be extra careful with off-road vehicles or equipment that can create a spark and start a fire. Keep in mind that weather conditions can change frequently and quickly become dangerous.

Stay up-to-date on the latest conditions and burn restrictions on the DNR's WisBurn webpage.

Check current fire danger, wildfire reports and burning restrictions online.

