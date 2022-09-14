DNR gearing up for archery & crossbow hunting season

MADISON (WKOW) -- Hunters and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources are gearing up for the beginning of the archery and crossbow deer hunting season.
It opens Saturday, September 17.
During a briefing with reporters on Wednesday, DNR officials pointed out a trend they're seeing during Wisconsin's hunting seasons: more deer taken earlier in the fall.
"What it really reflects, I believe, is simply a general enthusiasm for deer hunting in general and the desire to be able to hunt, you know, longer periods of time and during the time of the year when deer hunting is the best, because deer are moving the most," said DNR deer program specialist Jeff Pritzl.
Archery and crossbow season runs through January 8.
Wisconsin's gun deer season is November 19-27.