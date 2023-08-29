DNR gives boating safety reminders ahead of Labor Day weekend

MADISON (WKOW) -- Thirteen people have died in boating accidents this year alone, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Twelve of those people were not wearing life jackets.
That's why the DNR is reminding the public to wear a life jacket and boat sober this Labor Day weekend.
“Emergencies are unplanned and can happen when you least expect it,” said Lt. Darren Kuhn, DNR boating law administrator. “Emergencies do not allow the time needed to grab a life jacket and then put it on.”
Kuhn also said alcohol should stay on the dock until the boating is done because alcohol use and poor decisions are two of the biggest factors in boating incidents.
More boating tips are available online.
State law also requires everyone born after Jan. 1, 1989, to take a boater education course before they are legally able to operate a motorboat.