DNR gives life jacket safety reminders ahead of holiday weekend

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wants everyone to stay safe on the water this summer and encourages wearing a life jacket.
With the upcoming holiday weekend, many people are going to enjoy Wisconsin's lakes and rivers — whether it's swimming, kayaking or boating. A DNR official says properly putting a life jacket on before you go out on the water is the best way to have a safe, fun weekend.
"When something goes wrong, it’s too late to put a life jacket on if you aren’t already wearing it," said Lt. Darren Kuhn, DNR Boating Law Administrator. "Wardens have responded to numerous drowning deaths only to find a life jacket stuffed inside a kayak or floating near the capsized canoe."
The DNR also recommends performing a general boat check before launching. Check to see if all safety equipment and lights function, if registration is current, if the engine cut-off lanyard and plug are present and if there are enough life jackets for everyone on board.
The DNR also asks that you enjoy the water sober, tell someone where you're going and keep an eye on the weather.
More boating safety information is available on the DNR website.