DNR gives reminders on how to protect Wisconsin streams from invasive species

MADISON (WKOW) — Even in winter, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wants anglers to be careful of accidentally moving invasive species.
The DNR says anglers taking advantage of the early inland trout season should take steps to clean their gear before leaving a fishing site.
The DNR says one of the most notorious invasive species is the New Zealand mudsnail. These pests are 4-6mm in length and can easily get stuck in felt-soled boots. They live in the mud along the shore, so they can be spread without ever stepping foot into the water.
However, Wisconsin winters are great at fighting against invasives. The DNR encourages anglers to leave their gear somewhere it can freeze for at least eight hours, which will kill most species, including the pesky mudsnails. The DNR also recommends steaming the gear or soaking it in 140° water or 2% Virkon solution (5.4 tablespoons per gallon) for 20 minutes.
Additionally, the DNR says it's wise to switch gear for a second adventure, especially if an angler was fishing in a stream with known mudsnails.
The DNR says a few minutes of being careful can keep a stream safe from invasives for generations to come. Before leaving a site, anglers should:
- Inspect fishing equipment for attached aquatic plants, animals or mud.
- Remove all attached plants or animals.
- Drain all water from buckets and containers.
- Never move live fish away from a waterbody.
To learn more about invasive species and their impacts on Wisconsin's waters, visit the DNR's Aquatic Invasive Species webpage.