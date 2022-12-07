DNR gives tips to reduce, reuse and recycle this holiday season

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is encouraging Wisconsinites to give the gift of sustainability by reusing, reducing and recycling this holiday season.
Every year, many things go in recycling bins and landfills that shouldn't, and plenty of food is wasted. Here are a few tips the DNR has for you to do your part:
What should go into your recycling bin
A number of common items are banned from state landfills and should be recycled instead, according to the DNR:
- Cardboard
- Newspaper
- Magazines
- Office paper
- Plastic #1 and #2 containers
- Aluminum cans
- Steel (tin) cans
- Glass bottles and jars
Wrapping paper can be recycled as long as it can be torn and doesn't have any glitter, foil or other adornments. Additionally, any recycled items should be free from liquids or "excess gunk."
The DNR says cans or bottles shouldn't be crushed or flattened, as this makes it harder for recycling facility equipment to sort them properly.
What shouldn't go into your recycling bin
There are also a number of items that should not be thrown into your recycling bin. While many of these items can be recycled at drop-off sites, they shouldn't go into any curbside bins or carts.
These items include:
- Tissue paper
- Holiday lights, cords and other 'tanglers'
- These items often get wrapped up in the recycling equipment. Some retailers have seasonal recycling programs for lights strings, but if these aren't an option, throw broken lights in the trash.
- Plastic bags, plastic film and wrap
- These also get tangled in equipment. You can take many types of clean, dry plastic bags and wrap to store drop-off locations. Learn more about reducing, reusing and recycling plastic bags and wrap on the DNR's recycling plastic bags webpage.
- Batteries and electronics
- Many recycling facilities can't handle batteries and electronics. Rechargeable batteries cause fires in collection trucks and facilities if they are damaged by equipment, and many electronics contain hazardous materials. Find more information on how to recycle batteries and electronics, including drop-off site locations, on the DNR's electronics recycling webpage.
For more information about what can and can't be recycled, visit the DNR's What to Recycle in Wisconsin webpage.
Save money and prevent food waste
A 2020 study conducted by Penn State estimated households lose $1,866 a year on food that's thrown out.
The DNR suggests the following tips to reduce waste this holiday season.
- Understand date labels and when food items are actually unsafe. Date labels are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or any other federal agency. The DNR says relying on a sniff test or looking at your food is often a better indicator of if your food is good than the expiration date.
- Shop with a plan and prepare for gatherings. Buying more food than what is needed often leads to more food waste. See what you have, plan meals and make shopping lists to reduce waste.
- Store food to extend its life. Storing food in the best manner for that food type can go a long way to reducing food waste and saving the time and money associated with additional grocery store runs. Save the Food's Store It guide is an excellent tool for learning the detailed recommendations for food items you buy the most or have the most challenging time keeping fresh.