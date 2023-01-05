DNR helps clean up butter spill after Portage dairy plant fire

(WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural resources is helping clean up a butter spill after a Columbia County dairy plant caught fire on Tuesday.

The DNR said about 20 gallons of butter from the Associated Milk Producers, Inc. (AMPI) facility went into a nearby canal via a storm sewer.

Absorbent booms were put into the canal, and the butter has since been removed.

The DNR says the sewers are also clear, as they were flushed by the water used to suppress the fire.

The majority of the butter ended up at the wastewater treatment plant, and wastewater personnel have been clearing butter out of the plant since the fire. The DNR states the treatment plant has operated effectively without disruption, though temporarily going over set treatment limits is expected.

The DNR reports environmental impacts are minimal, and the investigation is ongoing.