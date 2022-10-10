DNR: How hunters can slow the spread of invasive species

MADISON (WKOW) — According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) hunters can play an important role in slowing the spread of invasive species while hunting this season.
The DNR is encouraging hunters to check their clothes, equipment, and vehicles for any unwanted hitchhikers like seeds from garlic mustard, tansy and spotted knapweed. They say once these invasive species are introduced, they can outcompete native vegetation and damage local wildlife.
The DNR has a couple reminders to help hunters can slow the spread:
- Clean equipment before and after use.
- Learn to recognize invasive species.
- Be aware of seeds that stick to clothing and shoes.
- Inspect and clean hair, clothing, shoes, gear and pets before and after recreating.
- Properly dispose of soil, seeds or plant parts from cleaning.
- Stay on designated trails, roads and other developed areas.
- Avoid areas that are infested with invasive species; “When in doubt, stay out!”
- Educate others how to limit the spread of invasive species.
- Volunteer to help control invasive species.
The DNR asks hunters who may have found an invasive species to report the location and provide a photo and description to Invasive.Species@wisconsin.gov.