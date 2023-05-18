 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHWEST, SOUTH CENTRAL, AND
EASTERN WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for particulate matter which is in effect from
midnight CDT tonight until midnight CDT Friday night.

This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa,
Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee,
Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha.

Wildfire smoke originating from Canada will move into southern
and eastern Wisconsin from northwest to southeast beginning
around midnight tonight. Particulate matter concentrations will
likely increase sharply at times before steadily diminishing as
cleaner air moves in. The air quality index is expected to reach
the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level.

Areas further west will have the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY
air quality index level, while areas further northeast will have
the potential to see lesser impacts within the MODERATE air
quality index level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

DNR issues air quality advisories as Canadian wildfire smoke moves into state

  • Updated
  • 0
DNR issues air quality advisories as Canadian wildfire smoke moves into state

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued air quality advisories for much of the state.

In two advisories, the DNR indicates most of the state will see a decrease in air quality, including some counties in the 27 News viewing area.

From noon Thursday to noon Friday, Juneau County is under an orange advisory. From midnight Friday to midnight Saturday, Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Grant Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Marquette, Rock, Sauk and Walworth counties are under an orange advisory.

The DNR states Canadian wildfire smoke moves into the state Thursday, blowing from the northwest to the southeast. Particulate matter will "sharply increase" at times, and the air quality is expected to reach unhealthy levels for some groups.

The orange advisory means the air is "unhealthy for sensitive groups," like people with lung disease or asthma, children and older adults.

The DNR states areas further west have the potential to reach an "unhealthy" air quality level— or a red advisory. Those further northeast may see lesser impacts within a "moderate" level— or a yellow advisory.

The DNR's Wisconsin Air Quality Monitoring Dashboard goes into in-depth details on the air quality index. 

