DNR issues air quality advisories as Canadian wildfire smoke moves into state

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued air quality advisories for much of the state.
In two advisories, the DNR indicates most of the state will see a decrease in air quality, including some counties in the 27 News viewing area.
From noon Thursday to noon Friday, Juneau County is under an orange advisory. From midnight Friday to midnight Saturday, Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Grant Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Marquette, Rock, Sauk and Walworth counties are under an orange advisory.
The DNR states Canadian wildfire smoke moves into the state Thursday, blowing from the northwest to the southeast. Particulate matter will "sharply increase" at times, and the air quality is expected to reach unhealthy levels for some groups.
The orange advisory means the air is "unhealthy for sensitive groups," like people with lung disease or asthma, children and older adults.
The DNR states areas further west have the potential to reach an "unhealthy" air quality level— or a red advisory. Those further northeast may see lesser impacts within a "moderate" level— or a yellow advisory.
The DNR's Wisconsin Air Quality Monitoring Dashboard goes into in-depth details on the air quality index.