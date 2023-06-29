 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR CENTRAL, SOUTHERN, AND EASTERN
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 and Ozone which will remain in effect
until 12:00 PM CDT Friday, June 30th. This advisory affects
people living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge,
Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha,
Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk,
Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to the continued presence of smoke originating from Canadian
wildfires, the air quality index is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level for both
PM2.5 and Ozone. People with heart or lung disease, older adults,
and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and
consider avoiding all physical outdoor activities; everyone else
should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

DNR issues new air quality advisory because of 'continued presence' of smoke

  • Updated
  • 0
Lake Koshkonong smoke

Hazy skies as seen from Lake Koshkonong near Busseyville. 

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issued another air quality advisory for many counties because of a "continued presence" of Canadian wildfire smoke. 

The advisory is in place from noon on Thursday to noon on Friday in all of the 27 News viewing areas. 

Under this advisory, the DNR expects the air quality to range from unhealthy for sensitive groups to unhealthy. 

The agency recommends anyone with heart or lung disease, older adults and children to avoid prolonged time outside or heavy exertion.

