DNR issues new air quality advisory because of 'continued presence' of smoke

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issued another air quality advisory for many counties because of a "continued presence" of Canadian wildfire smoke.
The advisory is in place from noon on Thursday to noon on Friday in all of the 27 News viewing areas.
Under this advisory, the DNR expects the air quality to range from unhealthy for sensitive groups to unhealthy.
The agency recommends anyone with heart or lung disease, older adults and children to avoid prolonged time outside or heavy exertion.