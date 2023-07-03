 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR EASTERN, SOUTHERN, AND CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone, beginning July 4th at 10 AM CDT and
lasting until July 4th at 11:00 PM CDT. This advisory affects
people living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond
du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette,
Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan,
Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

FOR SHEBOYGAN, OZAUKEE, MILWAUKEE, RACINE, AND KENOSHA COUNTIES:
The air quality index FOR OZONE is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY level. This air quality index level is considered
UNHEALTHY FOR EVERYONE. Sensitive groups should AVOID prolonged
or heavy exertion and everyone else should reduce prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE ADVISORY AREA:
The air quality index FOR OZONE is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease
(such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who are
active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

DNR issues ozone advisory for Fourth of July

  • Updated
  • 0
DNR

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin DNR is issuing an ozone advisory for several counties across the southern part of the state. 

This advisory goes into effect at 10 a.m. on July 4 and ends at 10 p.m. on the same day. 

Several counties in the 27 News viewing area are under an "orange advisory," which designates the air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups. The counties included in the advisory are Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Grant, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Juneau, Lafayette, Richland, Rock, Sauk and Walworth.

During this advisory the DNR recommends anyone with heart or lung disease, older adults and children reduce prolonged time outside or heavy exertion. 

Some counties in southeastern Wisconsin are under a "red advisory," which designates that the air quality is will be unhealthy for everyone. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

