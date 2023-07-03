DNR issues ozone advisory for Fourth of July

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin DNR is issuing an ozone advisory for several counties across the southern part of the state.
This advisory goes into effect at 10 a.m. on July 4 and ends at 10 p.m. on the same day.
Several counties in the 27 News viewing area are under an "orange advisory," which designates the air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups. The counties included in the advisory are Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Grant, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Juneau, Lafayette, Richland, Rock, Sauk and Walworth.
During this advisory the DNR recommends anyone with heart or lung disease, older adults and children reduce prolonged time outside or heavy exertion.
Some counties in southeastern Wisconsin are under a "red advisory," which designates that the air quality is will be unhealthy for everyone.