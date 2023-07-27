DNR issues ozone advisory for Jefferson, Rock counties

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin DNR is issuing an ozone advisory for several counties across the southern part of the state.
This advisory goes into effect at 11 a.m. Thursday and ends at 11 p.m.
Two counties in the 27 News viewing area are under an "orange advisory," which designates the air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups. The counties included in the advisory are Jefferson and Rock counties.
During this advisory, the DNR recommends anyone with heart or lung disease, older adults and children reduce prolonged time outside or heavy exertion.