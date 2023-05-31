 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTH CENTRAL, SOUTHEAST,
AND EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect from
10:00 AM CDT until 11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects
people living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge,
Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha,
Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk,
Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to meteorological conditions conducive to ozone production,
the air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as
asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active
outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

DNR issues ozone advisory for Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
dnr

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issued another ozone alert for over half of the state. 

The orange advisory goes into effect at 10 a.m. and ends at 11 p.m.

Several counties in the 27 News area are under the advisory: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Grant, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Juneau, Lafayette, Marquette, Portage, Richland, Rock, Sauk and Walworth. 

Under this advisory, the air quality is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. The DNR states people with lung disease, children, older adults and people typically outside a lot should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion. 

The DNR has issued several orange advisories since Sunday. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you