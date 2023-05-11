DNR issues ozone advisory, 'sensitive groups' should avoid being outdoors

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issued an ozone advisory for several counties Thursday and suggests "sensitive groups" should avoid being outdoors.
The affected counties include Rock, Jefferson, Dane, Dodge, Columbia, Sauk and Juneau.
The 'orange' ozone advisory means the air is "unhealthy for sensitive groups," which the DNR says includes people with lung disease, asthma, children, older adults and those who are active outdoors.
The DNR says this group should avoid being outside for a long period of time and heavy exertion.
The advisory ends Thursday night at midnight.