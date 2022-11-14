DNR issues reminders on hunting safety ahead of gun deer season

MADISON (WKOW) — With the opening of the gun deer hunting season just days away, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) urges hunters to make safety a top priority.
The DNR said it investigated six hunting incidents, including one that was fatal, during the 2021 gun deer season. In four cases, wardens found self-inflicted accidental discharge of a firearm as the cause of the incident.
The department shared four basic rules of firearm safety for hunters to remember while out in the field:
- T – Treat every firearm as if it is loaded
- A – Always point the muzzle in a safe direction
- B – Be certain of your target, what’s in front of it, and what’s beyond it
- K – Keep your finger outside your trigger guard until you are safe to shoot
The DNR said hunters can only take aim during legal shooting hours and all hunting regulations can be found in an online brochure.
Firearms aren't the only cause of injury while hunting. According to the DNR treestand-related incidents are a leading cause of hunter injuries. Proper stand safety precautions, according to the DNR, look like:
- Always wearing a safety harness when you hunt from any elevated stand, no matter what type of stand it is.
- Always unloading your firearm before attaching it to your haul line. Your haul line is used to raise and lower your firearm or other gear.
- Always maintaining three points of contact while climbing in and out of the treestand. This means two hands and one foot, or two feet and one hand at all times.
- Using a lifeline so you’re connected and safe at all times – while climbing up, while sitting and while climbing down.
- Checking for worn or torn straps holding the stand to the tree.
- Taking your time getting in and out of the stand. Think about each move you are making and be deliberate with your actions.
The DNR said deer drives are an effective way to harvest deer, but when other people are in the same area it's important everyone is taking steps to stay safe. Those steps include:
- Plan your hunt and hunt your plan. Make sure that everyone knows their role and sticks to it. No one deviates from the plan.
- Each hunter should have a safe zone of fire and only shoot at deer within their safe zone of fire.
- Reconfirm you have a safe backstop if you plan to shoot.
- Everyone involved with the drive should follow blaze orange clothing requirements.
Information on natural resource violations can confidentially be reported by calling or texting 1-800-847-9367 or visiting the DNR website.