DNR issues statewide air quality advisory Friday through Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin DNR has issued a statewide air quality advisory from noon on Friday until noon on Sunday, July 16th.
According to the DNR, the air quality index is expected to range from unhealthy to sensitive groups to unhealthy due to the wildfire smoke from Western Canada.
The heaviest smoke impacts are expected in the southern half of the state.
The DNR recommends avoiding or limiting prolonged or heavy exertion. It is also advised to keep windows and doors closed during heavy smoke.