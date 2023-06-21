DNR issues statewide air quality advisory

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued a statewide air quality advisory until Friday.
The orange advisory goes into effect Wednesday at 10 a.m. and remains active until Friday at 11 p.m. Generally, the DNR says peak ozone conditions are from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.
The advisory is being placed because of "favorable meteorological conditions" and Canadian wildfire smoke.
The DNR expects air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups and could become unhealthy for all, on an isolated basis.
During peak hours, the DNR says anyone with heart or lung disease, older adults and children to avoid prolonged time outside or heavy exertion. Everyone else should reduce their time outside and exertion.