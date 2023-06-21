 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 10 AM CDT
Wednesday morning through 11 PM CDT Friday night. This advisory
affects the full state of Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

DNR issues statewide air quality advisory

  • Updated
  • 0
DNR

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued a statewide air quality advisory until Friday.

The orange advisory goes into effect Wednesday at 10 a.m. and remains active until Friday at 11 p.m. Generally, the DNR says peak ozone conditions are from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

The advisory is being placed because of "favorable meteorological conditions" and Canadian wildfire smoke. 

The DNR expects air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups and could become unhealthy for all, on an isolated basis. 

During peak hours, the DNR says anyone with heart or lung disease, older adults and children to avoid prolonged time outside or heavy exertion. Everyone else should reduce their time outside and exertion. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you