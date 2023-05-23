DNR issues statewide ozone advisory, 'sensitive groups' should avoid being outdoors

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issued a statewide ozone advisory Tuesday and suggests "sensitive groups" should avoid being outdoors.
The advisory takes effect at noon Tuesday and ends at 11 p.m.
The 'orange' ozone advisory means the air is "unhealthy for sensitive groups," which the DNR says includes people with lung disease, asthma, children, older adults and those who are active outdoors.
The DNR says this group should avoid being outside for a long period of time and heavy exertion.