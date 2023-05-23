 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone from noon until 11:00 PM CDT tonight.
This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa
Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine,
Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to sunny skies, warm temperatures, low humidity, and
southerly transport of pollutants and precursors, the air quality
index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. People with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older
adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor
workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

DNR issues statewide ozone advisory, 'sensitive groups' should avoid being outdoors

  • Updated
  • 0
DNR "Orange" Air Quality Advisory

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issued a statewide ozone advisory Tuesday and suggests "sensitive groups" should avoid being outdoors.

The advisory takes effect at noon Tuesday and ends at 11 p.m.

The 'orange' ozone advisory means the air is "unhealthy for sensitive groups," which the DNR says includes people with lung disease, asthma, children, older adults and those who are active outdoors.

The DNR says this group should avoid being outside for a long period of time and heavy exertion.

