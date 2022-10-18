DNR launches new interactive PFAS data viewer

MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsinites now have access to a new tool to learn about PFAS in the state.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) hopes that the PFAS Interactive Data Viewer will help policymakers and stakeholders make informed decisions on how to address PFAS and mitigate exposure.
The DNR states that PFA — or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances— are synthetic chemicals often found in non-stick cookware, fast food wrappers, certain types of firefighting foam and stain-resistant sprays. They are connected to a number of health problems, including heart issues, developmental delays, cancer and infertility.
The data viewer shows locations of known contamination, PFAS-related fish and game consumption advisories and waterbodies sampled during monitoring. It also includes data from the DNR's voluntary municipal drinking water sampling programs, which 150 municipal water systems participate in.
The viewer pulls data from the Surface Water Integrated Monitoring System (SWIMS), Bureau for Remediation and Redevelopment Tracking System (BRRTS) on the Web (BOTW), the DNR’s fish consumption resources and Drinking Water System Portal.