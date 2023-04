DNR: Monroe Co. fire grew by over 150 acres, considered 60% contained

MONROE COUNTY (WKOW) — The Wisconsin DNR reports a wildfire burning in Monroe County is now 60% contained, but has also grown in size.

Authorities say the fire has burned 3,168 acres of land. The DNR said progress was made overnight by using engines and bulldozers to build containment lines.

But, some areas of the fire are hard to attack because of "steep and uneven topography."

Some evacuations are still in place, but the evacuation center has moved. It's now at the LUNDA Center in Black River fall.

Still, the DNR says no one has been hurt because of the wildfire and no additional structures damaged.

The other fire that comprises the "Black River Complex," the Jack Pine fire, is still completely contained and evacuations in that area were lifted Thursday evening.

There is still an extreme fire risk across much of the state Friday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.