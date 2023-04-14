 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LATE THIS MORNING INTO EARLY
THIS EVENING FOR MOST OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN...

Continue to see elevated fire weather conditions late this morning
through early evening due to the combination of very warm temps,
gusty south winds of 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph, and very
low relative humidity values of 25 to 30 percent across most of
southern WI.

Avoid burning outdoors on today, and check the Wisconsin
Department of Natural Resources or local officials for any burn
bans.

DNR: Monroe Co. fire grew by over 150 acres, considered 60% contained

  • Updated
  • 0
Fort McCoy fire 2.PNG

Burned tree from fire near Fort McCoy. 

 WKOW

MONROE COUNTY (WKOW) — The Wisconsin DNR reports a wildfire burning in Monroe County is now 60% contained, but has also grown in size. 

Authorities say the fire has burned 3,168 acres of land. The DNR said progress was made overnight by using engines and bulldozers to build containment lines. 

But, some areas of the fire are hard to attack because of "steep and uneven topography." 

Some evacuations are still in place, but the evacuation center has moved. It's now at the LUNDA Center in Black River fall. 

Still, the DNR says no one has been hurt because of the wildfire and no additional structures damaged. 

The other fire that comprises the "Black River Complex," the Jack Pine fire, is still completely contained and evacuations in that area were lifted Thursday evening. 

There is still an extreme fire risk across much of the state Friday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you