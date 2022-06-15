DNR now accepting entries for game bird stamp design contest

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is now accepting artwork entries for its 2023 Wisconsin wild turkey, pheasant and waterfowl stamp design contests.
The winning designs will be commemorated on the 2023 collection of stamps.
“This is the 26th year of the turkey stamp contest," said Alaina Gerrits, DNR Wildlife Biologist said. "It’s a historic opportunity for artists to commemorate their talent and provide opportunities for wildlife and wildlife habitat management. Artists are encouraged to use the contest to showcase their creative expression while capturing the charisma of native Wisconsin birds.”
The DNR says that the sale of these stamps — which hunters purchase to harvest these game birds — bring in hundreds of thousands of dollars each year for species management throughout the state, including habitat management, restoration, education and research projects.
The contest is open to any Wisconsinite 18 years or older. Artwork must meet technical requirements to be eligible, so applicants should carefully review the rules to make sure their entry is eligible.
The deadline to submit stamp designs is July 15, 2022. Judging will take place in late July or early August.
Visit the DNR website for the contest rules, entry information and reproduction rights agreements.