 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 102.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

DNR now accepting entries for game bird stamp design contest

  • Updated
2022-pheasant-stamp-design-winner-mark-kanitz_crop.jpg

Winning artwork for the 2022 pheasant stamp design category by Mark Kanitz of Markesan. 

 Wisconsin DNR/Mark Kanitz

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is now accepting artwork entries for its 2023 Wisconsin wild turkey, pheasant and waterfowl stamp design contests.

The winning designs will be commemorated on the 2023 collection of stamps.

“This is the 26th year of the turkey stamp contest," said Alaina Gerrits, DNR Wildlife Biologist said. "It’s a historic opportunity for artists to commemorate their talent and provide opportunities for wildlife and wildlife habitat management. Artists are encouraged to use the contest to showcase their creative expression while capturing the charisma of native Wisconsin birds.”

The DNR says that the sale of these stamps — which hunters purchase to harvest these game birds — bring in hundreds of thousands of dollars each year for species management throughout the state, including habitat management, restoration, education and research projects.

The contest is open to any Wisconsinite 18 years or older. Artwork must meet technical requirements to be eligible, so applicants should carefully review the rules to make sure their entry is eligible.

The deadline to submit stamp designs is July 15, 2022. Judging will take place in late July or early August.

Visit the DNR website for the contest rules, entry information and reproduction rights agreements.

Tags

Recommended for you