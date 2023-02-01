 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DNR now hiring for seasonal positions

  • Updated
  • 0
Devils Lake State Park

Devils Lake State Park

 Courtesy: Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau

MADISON (WKOW) — If you like the outdoors, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is now hiring seasonal staff.

In these positions, employees are responsible for outdoor maintenance, grounds keeping and customer service in and on Wisconsin state parks, forests, trails and recreation areas.

The DNR is hiring now for people who will work from the spring through the fall depending on park needs.

The DNR said ideal applicants should enjoy working in scenic landscapes, maintaining the state's resources and serving people.

Positions are open across the state, including park rangers, park and recreation specialists, visitor service associates, natural resource educators and facility repair workers.

To apply, visit Wisc.Jobs and search "Parks."

Tags

Recommended for you