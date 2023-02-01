DNR now hiring for seasonal positions

MADISON (WKOW) — If you like the outdoors, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is now hiring seasonal staff.
In these positions, employees are responsible for outdoor maintenance, grounds keeping and customer service in and on Wisconsin state parks, forests, trails and recreation areas.
The DNR is hiring now for people who will work from the spring through the fall depending on park needs.
The DNR said ideal applicants should enjoy working in scenic landscapes, maintaining the state's resources and serving people.
Positions are open across the state, including park rangers, park and recreation specialists, visitor service associates, natural resource educators and facility repair workers.
To apply, visit Wisc.Jobs and search "Parks."