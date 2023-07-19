DNR offers free testing for water pollutant targeted in lawsuit

BARABOO, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is offering free testing for a pollutant at Farm Technology Days outside of Baraboo. The contaminant is at the center of a lawsuit leveled against the DNR by factory farming advocate groups.
The free screenings test for nitrates, a group of chemicals that can come from manure. Rain can carry nitrates in manure spread on fields as fertilizer in to rivers, lakes and groundwater.
The chemicals can cause a host of health impacts.
"We do say that infants and pregnant women are at a greater risk," said Stacy Steinke, the DNR's Private Water Field Supervisor. "Infants can be susceptible to Blue Baby Syndrome because nitrates can change how the blood interacts with oxygen. And pregnant women can have potential birth defects."
Steinke went on to say that nitrates are also linked to some cancers.
To help people identify if their well water is contaminated, the DNR offered free screening at Farm Technology Days outside of Baraboo Tuesday and Wednesday. The free testing will continue Thursday.
"We recommend that private well owners sample their well at least once a year, but we know that that's often not occurring," Steinke said. "This is kind of an effort for us to raise awareness to make people think about sampling their water and realizing what levels of nitrate could be in their well water."
The DNR requires factory farms to get a permit for their method of storing and spreading manure. The permits drew legal action from two factory farming industry groups.
The regulations are designed to limit the spread of nitrates into state waters.
Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce (WMC), the state's business lobbying group, filed the lawsuit on May 26 in Calumet County court on behalf of Wisconsin Dairy Alliance and Venture Dairy Cooperative. The state Department of Justice filed a response for the DNR July 14.
In it's complaint, WMC said that the DNR lacked the authority to require permits based on state law and court cases surrounding the federal Clean Water Act. The lawsuit asked the court to end the permitting process.
In response, Attorney General Josh Kaul, arguing for the DNR, rejected the claims raised by the WMC and factory farm advocates. Kaul asked the court to dismiss the case.
If the court repeals the water quality regulations, the DNR could elect to implement new rules to limit manure pollution in Wisconsin's water. However, that process can take years and would be subject to the political whims of the state Legislature, Natural Resources Board and future lawsuits.