Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Likely Again This Afternoon...

.The Red Flag Warning has been issued again for today. Very warm,
breezy, and dry conditions will support critical fire weather
conditions across all of southern Wisconsin this afternoon.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR UNSEASONABLY WARM TEMPERATURES, BREEZY SOUTHWEST WINDS AND
VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN...

* AFFECTED AREA...Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan,
Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane,
Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Green, Rock,
Walworth, Racine and Kenosha.

* TIMING... For the Red Flag Warning, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT
Thursday.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the mid 70s.

* IMPACTS...Caution is advised when using outdoor fires and
equipment that causes sparks. Make sure all outdoor fires are
extinguished properly, and consult your local DNR office for
possible burn bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

DNR official: Jack Pine fire under control, Fort McCoy fire 48% contained

  • Updated
Mike Hillstrom tells 27 News one fire is under control and another is still burning.

SLIDESHOW: Fort McCoy fire

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WKOW) — A Wisconsin DNR Incident Management Team spokesperson said one wildfire is under control and another is still burning Thursday morning. 

Mike Hillstrom told 27 News that a fire in Necedah, dubbed the Jack Pine fire, and a fire near Fort McCoy are being fought together as the "Black River Complex." The DNR's Incident Management Team is leading the response to both. 

Hillstrom says the Jack Pine fire is contained and controlled, with first responders monitoring for flare ups. He said it's burned about 87 acres and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

Hillstrom said the Fort McCoy fire is about 50% contained and has burned around 2,800 acres of land. A DNR press release clarified that the fire is 48% contained. Crews fought the fire on the north end base overnight and will continue to throughout Thursday. Most of the land are pine and oak forests outside of the base, but he said some neighborhoods could have to evacuate. 

If evacuations take place, residents will be sent to the Warrens Community Center, located on Pine Street. 

Depending on smoke, the interstate may shut down because of visibility concerns or fire conditions. 

Hillstrom said there are a variety of crews and resources dedicated to fighting these fires, including DNR and local fire trucks, bulldozers and Blackhawk helicopters. 

The helicopter is one of many tools the DNR is using to fight the wildfire

So far, no one has been hurt in either fire— but several structures have been damaged. In a news release, the DNR said three structures were damaged and a shed lost because of the Fort McCoy fire. 

The DNR reports the elevated fire risk continues into Thursday, with the southern two-thirds of the state in a Red Flag Warning. This type of warning issued when "a variety of weather factors come together to create especially dangerous wildland fire conditions." 

The DNR says no one should burn outside today— including campfires or grilling. People should also avoid activities that could start fires, like using chainsaws or off-road vehicles that can throw sparks. 

On Wednesday, Gov. Tony Evers issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency because of the wildfire risk. 

The executive order will support the need to suppress wildfires and other challenges associated with the conditions. It will also allow the state to rapidly mobilize the Army National Guard's Blackhawk helicopters in areas in need of aerial fire suppression. 

These two fires are part of the 21 wildfires the DNR responded to on Wednesday. 

