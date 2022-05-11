DNR plans to treat spongy moth populations at Devil’s Lake State Park, Kettle Moraine State Forest Southern Unit

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will be spraying areas of Devil’s Lake State Park and the Kettle Moraine State Forest Southern Unit to combat spongy moth* populations between mid-May and early June.
Populations of spongy moth caterpillars — if left unchecked — can grow to the point where they strip all leaves off the trees, which can kill them. Spongy moth outbreaks happen every five to 10 years, and the DNR says that this year's high populations will threaten defoliation.
Because of this, pilots will be spraying areas of the parks by plane to prevent stress on and loss of the state parks' trees. The planes will fly about 50 to 100 feet above the treetops, and spraying may begin at dawn and continue until early afternoon, conditions permitting.
Staff will use an insecticide called “Foray,” which is approved by the Organic Materials Review Institute for use in organic food farming and contains a naturally occurring soil bacteria that kills spongy moth caterpillars when they ingest it. The bacteria is not toxic to people, bees, pets or other animals.
However, the DNR suggests that some people with severe allergies may want to stay indoors during sprayings.
The DNR says that this treatment will "minimally impact" non-target species because it only affects caterpillars that feed on the leaves within 10 days of application and the treatment is timed specifically to target spongy moths.
"Ultimately, the ecological advantages of saving these trees from defoliation are higher than the cost of not treating them," the DNR stated when announcing these treatments.
Treatment dates and times depend on the weather. You can find out the DNR's plans for treatments by calling the Spongy Moth Information Line at 1-800-642-6684 (Option 1) in May and June to hear where spraying is scheduled to occur the following day, or you can signup for daily email notifications of spray activities at gypsymoth.wi.gov.
*The DNR says that a new common name for Lymantria dispar, spongy moth, replaced the original name of this insect, gypsy moth, in 2022. They said that this change was necessary because the word “gypsy” is an ethnic slur and the former common name equated people with insects. For more information, you can visit the Entomological Society of America website. The DNR is making name changes in all spongy moth material, including the spongy moth portal.