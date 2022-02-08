DNR provides sturgeon spearing season outlook

OSHKOSH (WKOW) -- An annual rite of passage in Wisconsin begins this weekend.
The state’s sturgeon spearing season begins Saturday, Feb. 12 in the Winnebago system. The system is home to one of the largest lake sturgeon populations in North America and is one of only two locations where lake sturgeon can be harvested with a spear.
The season runs for 16 days, or until any of the pre-determined harvest caps are met. The system-wide harvest caps for the 2022 season are 400 juvenile females, 875 adult females and 1,200 males.
The DNR says water clarity readings are around 10 feet. Typically, when we see 12 feet or greater average clarity on Lake Winnebago, the sturgeon spearing season is usually shorter due to reaching the harvest gaps prior to the 16 day maximum. With the 10-foot water clarity average on Lake Winnebago this season, there could be potentially longer season and lower harvest.
Any person who spears a sturgeon must register their catch by 2 p.m. on the day it was speared. Fish harvested from Lake Winnebago must be registered at one of the registration stations on Lake Winnebago. Likewise, any fish harvested from lakes Poygan, Butte des Morts or Winneconne must be registered at one of the Upriver Lakes registration stations.
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, this year’s DNR registration stations will be drive-thru only.
The DNR is reminder spearers that no ice is ever 100% safe and are urged to check with local fishing clubs and conservation groups near the area they plan to spear for local ice condition information.