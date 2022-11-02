DNR recognizes Blanchardville resident as State Natural Areas Volunteer Steward of the Year

BLANCHARDVILLE, Wis (WKOW) — A Blanchardville woman is the 2022 State Natural Areas Volunteer Steward of the Year. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources recognized her for her work at a nearby natural area.
Heidi Hankley has been volunteering at the York Prairie State Natural Area for the last 10 years. With a life-long love for nature and conservation, Hankley organized workdays clearing brush, planting native seeds, pulling invasive species and participating in rare plant monitoring surveys.
Hankley said her decision to be a stay-at-home mom who homeschooled her children gave her a great opportunity to take care of nature.
"Volunteering at York Prairie gave me a way to continue to work on behalf of nature, and I often brought my girls along, which provided wonderful learning experiences for them,” Hankley said.
Hankley also serves as a Water Action Volunteer on a local stream and has been running a frog and toad survey with her family since 2010.
Jared Urban, the DNR’s Volunteer Program Coordinator for state natural areas, said although Hankley wearsso many hats, she gives 100% to where she is.
"Heidi is a busy mom, but she gives what she can, and it’s high-quality time, providing steady leadership for the York Prairie volunteers," Urban said. "She understands how to encourage others to take the next step in leadership."
In addition to seeing improvements at York Prairie, one of Hankley’s favorite parts of volunteering is the people she meets along the way.
"Volunteering has been a wonderful way for me to get together with other people interested in taking an active role in caring for York Prairie," Hankley said. "I've learned a great deal from other volunteers and have benefitted from training opportunities offered through the DNR."
Along with her passion for nature, Hankley also shares her deep love of art by facilitating several field trips for the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin, blending exploring the site with an art activity.
She's now an empty-nester and is actively pursuing her artwork. She says volunteering keeps her "connected to caring for the land" and her time volunteering at York Prairie inspires her art.
Become A State Natural Area Volunteer
State natural areas are designated to conserve the best of Wisconsin prairies, forests, wetlands and other habitats. The DNR says these unique places support 90% of rare plant species and 75% of rare wildlife species.
The Wisconsin DNR is actively recruiting volunteers to help care for these places. No experience is necessary, and training and equipment are provided on-site.
To get involved and sign up for workday notifications, visit the DNR's State Natural Areas Volunteer Program webpage.