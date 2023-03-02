DNR recommendations to stay safe on everchanging ice

MADISON (WKOW) — As spring moves in and snow turns to rain, the DNR warns ice becomes less reliable.

During the thick of winter, lake ice can support vehicles and fish shelters. But as it gets warmer, the DNR says the ice becomes "more unreliable and dangerous."

“Ice thickness changes at an alarming rate,” said Lt. Jacob Holsclaw, DNR Off-Highway Vehicle Administrator. “That could trigger a split-second and possibly fatal dunk for anglers, snowmobilers and other outdoor enthusiasts unless safety steps are followed.”

If you choose to go out onto the ice, the DNR has a couple of safety tips to follow, such as wearing proper gear, carrying a phone, having rope and not going to unfamiliar areas. You can find the full list of recommendations on the DNR's website.

Holsclaw also recommends checking with locals, like bait shops or other anglers, for up-to-date ice conditions.

Changing ice conditions also signals it's time to remove permanent ice shanties.