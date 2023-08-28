DNR recommends purchasing state park vehicle admission sticker online

MADISON (WKOW)--- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding the public to beat the crowd at state parks during Labor Day weekend by purchasing their 2023 annual vehicle admission stickers online.
A Wisconsin state park and forest vehicle admission sticker is required on all motor vehicles stopping in state parks, forests and recreation areas. The annual admission sticker rate for most Wisconsin residents is $28.
Visitors must display an annual sticker or daily admission pass adhered to the vehicle as instructed or show proof of purchase upon entrance.
The Wisconsin DNR wants to remind park visitors that if the popular parks reach parking lot capacity, do not park on roadways.
With 50 state parks, 15 state forests, 44 state trails, 84,000 miles of rivers and streams, 15,000 lakes and hundreds of miles of Lake Michigan and Mississippi River shoreline, Wisconsin has outdoor resources to explore from north to south.
The Wisconsin DNR welcomes visitors this Labor Day weekend to enjoy what the state has to offer.