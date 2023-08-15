DNR releases drought resource page during abnormally hot, dry summer

MADISON (WKOW) -- In response to an abnormally hot and dry summer, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources made it easier for the public to view drought information.
The new Drought Resource webpage gives users access to current drought conditions in the state. The page also has DNR and national resources on how to weather a drought, such as how to conserve water based on a user's water needs.
The page also teaches users how to identify drought conditions in their area, such as stunted vegetation or low surface water levels.
DNR Water Use Section Manager Adam Freihoefer said Wisconsin's transition from having very high water levels to one of the driest summers on record shows how important this water is.
“These fluctuations highlight the importance of managing Wisconsin’s resources for the full range of climate conditions the state may experience now and in the future. While Wisconsin has abundant water resources, drought years emphasize the importance of conservation and efficiency practices,” he said.
View the Drought Resource webpage.