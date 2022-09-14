DNR releases report on Wisconsin's climate work

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new report from the Department of Natural Resources is shedding light on what the state is doing well and where it could be improving when it comes to our climate.
The DNR says the issues Wisconsin faces range from pollution, industry shifts, extreme weather and environmental health hazards.
They're working to address several of these issues by improving infrastructure, planting trees and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
"Those trees will actually hold carbon in the body of tree, soil and roots--and the more we protect forest resources and add the more we can hold that carbon versus having it go into the atmosphere," Dave Siebert of the DNR told our affiliate WAOW.
The DNR aims to plant 74 million trees by 2030 as part of the Trillion Tree Pledge.