DNR reminds campers to protect Wisconsin forests by not moving firewood

MADISON (WKOW) – Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding people ahead of Memorial Day weekend, and the unofficial kickoff of camping season, to not transport firewood long distances.
Even after a tree is dead, it can be host to a variety of pests and diseases that can attack or infect trees. Just one piece of firewood can introduce an invasive species — such as emerald ash borer or spongy moth — or diseases like oak wilt into an otherwise healthy ecosystem.
“Buying local firewood is one way everyone can do their part to protect Wisconsin’s forests. Remember to 'buy it where you burn it,' and don’t move firewood,” said Andrea Diss-Torrance, DNR Forest Pest and Disease Specialist.
To prevent the spread of invasive pests or diseases in Wisconsin, visitors are prohibited from bringing firewood more than 10 miles away from the property. Treated, pest-free firewood from state certified vendors is the one exception to this regulation.
All staffed state parks and forest campgrounds have firewood available for sale, and you can also check Firewood Scout for vendors near your home or wherever you plan to have a fire.
The DNR encourages all avoid the risks of moving firewood this summer, thus protecting Wisconsin's forests.